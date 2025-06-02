Government Sources Reject Digital Fraud Claims By Congress, Present Data To Clarify Facts

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Government sources have dismissed claims by Congress that digital payment frauds are on the rise and that the Narendra Modi government has failed to protect people's hard-earned money.

Top government sources said that Congress is indulging in misrepresentation of facts by conflating specific digital payment frauds with the much broader category of total banking frauds. "Congress is misleading people by saying people have lost 6.36 lakh crores rupees due to digital fraud. Whereas the facts speak otherwise," sources told ETV Bharat.

In a recent post by the Indian National Congress on X dated June 1, 2024, under the headline Modi government fails in saving people's hard-earned money, attempts to misguide the government's handling of digital banking security. The post specifically highlights issues with digital banking payments at the start. However, the narrative seems to quickly move towards implying vastly inflated figures, potentially drawing from statistics related to all types of banking frauds to create a sense of alarm, sources added.

Highly placed sources in the government called this "pure fear-mongering and creating doubts about the strength of the banking sector." According to sources, it's crucial to understand the distinction. "Total banking fraud is a comprehensive category encompassing various types of illicit activities, including issues related to advances, deposits, off-balance sheet items, foreign exchange transactions, cash handling, cheques, inter-branch accounts, etc. Frauds related to Card/Internet or digital payments constitute only one specific subset within this larger types of Fraud," sources explained.

"Card/Internet' basically pertains to the Digital Frauds, in simple terms. The total number of ‘digital payment frauds’ was 63,315 cases, as reported by Commercial Banks and All India Financial Institutions under the specific category ‘Card / Internet and Digital Payments’ (for amounts involving 1 Lakh rupees and above) between the Financial Year 2014-15 and December 2024 (covering a period of nearly ten years)," sources added.

According to sources, the total extent of financial loss attributed specifically to these digital payment frauds during this entire period amounted to 733.26 crore rupees.

These official figures paint a very different picture compared to the wrong narrative by Congress suggesting losses amounting to "lakhs of crores" within the digital payments sphere. Such large figures typically represent the cumulative losses across all categories of banking fraud over several years, not just the digital segment. Congress is maliciously inflating figures to create panic. Their baseless claim that banking frauds involve lakhs of crores is blatantly untrue and deliberately misleading, sources added.

Government Efforts

According to the data, the Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the RBI and NPCI, has taken several concrete steps to strengthen the security of digital transactions and prevent fraud.

The RBI’s 2021 Master Directions mandate banks to implement minimum security standards for internet banking, mobile apps, and card payments. RBI also introduced tools like MuleHunter to help banks detect fraudulent accounts. Besides this NPCI, has added safeguards to UPI such as device binding, PIN-based two-factor authentication and daily limits.

An AI/ML-based fraud monitoring system is also in place to flag and block suspicious activity. Awareness campaigns are regularly run through SMS, radio, and other media. The Ministry has also set up the Central Fraud Registry and improved credit discipline through the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and systems like CRILC. Early Warning Systems in PSBs, tighter norms for high-value loans, and the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act have all contributed to a sharp fall in PSB frauds—from 21,626 crore rupees in 2019–20 to 232 crore rupees in 2024–25 (till December).

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also strengthened cybercrime response through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). The government's official data suggests that key initiatives include the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and the financial fraud helpline '1930', which has helped recover over 4,386 crore rupees. Forensic labs have supported thousands of investigations, and special cyber coordination teams have led to hundreds of arrests in high-fraud zones.