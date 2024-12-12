ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Seeks Par Nod For Additional Rs 44,143 Cr Spending In FY25

Government sought Parliament's nod for additional net cash spending of Rs 44,143 crore in the current fiscal on Thursday.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday sought Parliament's nod for additional net cash spending of Rs 44,143 crore in the current fiscal. The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2024-25 was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary to seek approval of Parliament to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 87,762.56 crore.

Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 44,142.87 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/ Departments or enhanced receipts/recoveries, aggregates to Rs 43,618.43 crore. This includes approval for spending Rs 6,593.73 crore towards the fertiliser subsidy scheme.

TAGGED:

PANKAJ CHAUDHARYLOK SABHAFY25

