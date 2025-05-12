'Adani Scam Cannot Be Covered Up': Cong After SECI CMD Sacked

New Delhi: With the government sacking R P Gupta as the Chairman and Managing Director of Solar Energy Corporation of India, the Congress on Monday sought to link it to charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and his associates by US authorities and said the Adani "scam" cannot be covered up.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the public sector Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) was indicted on November 20, 2024, by US authorities in the chargesheet against Gautam Adani and his close associates.

"It was based on SECI’s recommendation that different states entered into purchase agreements with Adani. Bribes worth Rs 2,029 crores were then reportedly offered and promised to Indian government officials in exchange for these agreements, which were then finalised," Ramesh said.

In an implicit admission of corruption, in December 2024, SECI changed the way it issues power tenders, he said. "Now the CMD of SECI, occupied by a post-retirement bureaucrat appointed by the Modi government, has been sacked just a month before his tenure ends," the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, the Indian government is yet to respond to repeated requests by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to serve summons to Adani and the other accused. "Despite the attempts at the highest levels, the Modani MegaScam cannot be covered up," he said.

In November last year, US authorities charged Adani, his nephew and executive director Sagar Adani and managing director Vneet S Jaain with being involved in an alleged scheme to pay bribes to Indian government officials to win solar energy contracts, and concealed the plan as they sought to raise money from US investors.

Adani Green Energy has said an independent review of its regulatory compliances related to an alleged breach that led to the indictment of founder chairman Gautam Adani and two company executives in a US court, did not find irregularities or non-compliances on the issue