728 Bomb Threats To Airlines In 2024, 13 People Arrested; IndiGo Tops List

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

New Delhi: The government informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that 13 individuals were arrested in 2024 in connection with hoax bomb threats made to airlines across India. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, a total of 728 bomb threat calls were received by airlines last year, with 714 of them targeting domestic carriers.

IndiGo received the highest number of threats at 216, followed by Air India with 719, and Vistara with 153. Akasa Air faced 72 threats, while Spicejet, Alliance Air, Air India Express, and Star Air reported 35, 26, 19, and 14 threats, respectively.

Foreign carriers also received threats, including five to Emirates, three to Air Arabia, and one each to Aeroflot, Air Canada, Cathay Pacific, Etihad, Nok Air, and Thai Lion Air.

Airline wise data of Bomb threat in 2024 (ETV Bharat)

The government assured that the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has enforced strict security measures to handle such threats. The Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) has been implemented, which includes a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) at every airport to analyse and address each incident promptly.

Citing data from BCAS, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol said 728 hoax bomb threats were received by airline operators in 2024. "A total of 13 persons have been arrested in 2024 in connection with hoax bomb threats," he said in a written reply to queries from member Parimal Nathwani.

The government also revealed that BCAS has issued advisories to all civil aviation stakeholders to ensure streamlined security measures and prevent any unlawful interference with aviation.

In a separate written reply, Mohol mentioned the government introduced the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025, which aims to align India with the Cape Town treaty. The bill provides statutory recognition of insolvency remedies for aircraft equipment and empowers the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enforce provisions related to aircraft objects.

