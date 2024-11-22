ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Resolution On Special Status Opened Door, Says CM Omar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the resolution passed by the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has opened a door and they are working to get the statehood restored.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the barring Bharatiya Janata Party legislators, almost all MLAs supported it including the Congress.

"BJP targeted Congress in Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections. Congress became helpless and they had to dilute this a little bit but it won't make any difference," Abdullah said.

He targeted the political opponents for criticising the resolution saying, “If there was nothing in the resolution, why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah talked about it frequently.”

He said they are working to restore the statehood and once that happens, the government will take up the cases of political prisoners.

He announced that they okayed a sub-committee to review the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was decided in the cabinet led by Omar Abdullah, which met at his residence in Jammu on Friday. The meet marked the first at Jammu.

He said that the cabinet's main decision was about setting a sub-committee comprising three cabinet ministers to revisit the reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir while acknowledging the concerns and complaints pouring in from the aspirants.