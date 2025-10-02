ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Orders Inquiry Into Wintrack Inc’s Allegations Against Chennai Customs

On Wednesday, Wintrack Inc posted on their official X handle, announcing that the "cease import/export activities in India, stating, "For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us. After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. We deeply thank everyone who has supported us during these difficult times."

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry said the Department of Revenue (DoR) has been directed to undertake a fair, transparent, and fact-based inquiry. A senior officer has been deputed to conduct a detailed probe, hearing all concerned parties, examining officials, and reviewing documentary evidence. The government also highlighted reforms such as the Taxpayer Charter, faceless customs procedures, and new appellate bodies, aimed at improving transparency and ease of doing business.

New Delhi: The Union Finance Ministry has taken cognizance of allegations made by Tamil Nadu-based logistics firm Wintrack Inc, which announced on October 1 that it was halting its import-export operations in India, citing bribery and harassment by Chennai Customs.

Wintrack Inc’s announcement triggered sharp reactions, with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor calling the situation "truly dismaying." He said corruption remains widespread and that “most companies simply comply as part of the price of doing business. It doesn’t have to be this way… if the country is to grow and prosper.”

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), meanwhile, countered the company’s claims, clarifying that the issue pertained to “misdeclaration and misclassification by the importer,” and that Chennai Customs had already responded to the matter.

Mohandas Pai Urged The Centre To Intervene

Businessman Mohandas Pai had highlighted the issue and urged the Centre to stop the corruption. In a post on X, Pai had said, "Madame Nirmala Sitharaman this is not acceptable. You have failed to stamp out systemic corruption in our ports. Please stop this. You are our FM and our PM Narendra Modi had promised us corruption free rule. You have also failed to stop TAX TERRORISM. Please see the table you yourself presented in your last budget. I hope you have seen it. Rs 30l cr stuck up in tax disputes, 15 cr said to be recoverable- ~80% + in last 5 years! 15l cr deemed non recoverable- no assets, no assessee. Please act. Sad to read this data. (sic)"

Pai had also tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah in his X post.

Another businessman, Sankrant Sanu, took a dig at the Indian bureaucracy. In a post on X, he wrote, "The Indian state and its bureaucracy is not the "steel frame" is it was called. It is the "steal cage" which imprisons India and makes it uncompetitive. (sic)."

