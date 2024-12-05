ETV Bharat / bharat

Government of India & ADB Sign $50 Million Loan Agreement Enhancing Water Security In Meghalaya

New Delhi: With an aim to enhance water security in Meghalaya, the Government of India and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday signed a $50 million loan agreement in New Delhi.

The loan aims at enhancing water security by constructing water-harvesting systems to improve access to water and reducing community vulnerability against climate change impacts in the northeastern States.

"The project aligns with the Meghalaya State Water Policy (MSWP) 2019, which seeks to achieve sustainable development, management, and utilisation of the state's water resources through a participatory approach, reduce vulnerability, and promote integrated water resource management," said Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.

The project will guide the creation of water security plans at the village level to be managed by the village employment councils, watershed management committees and water users’ associations.

The project will also support the construction of 532 small water storage facilities across 12 districts. These facilities will incorporate climate-resilient designs to capture and manage heavy rainfall and flash floods during the monsoon season.