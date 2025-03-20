No Decision Has Been Taken By Centre To Increase Ethanol Blending Beyond 20%: Suresh Gopi

New Delhi: The National Policy on Biofuel inter-alia advanced the target of 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol to Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26 from 2030.

The Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) achieved the target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in June 2022, five months ahead of the target during ESY 2021-22. The blending of ethanol further increased to 12.06 per cent in ESY 2022-23, 14.60 per cent in ESY 2023-24 and 17.98 per cent in ESY 2024-25 up to February 28, 2025.

So far, no decision has been taken by the government to increase ethanol blending beyond 20 per cent, the Minister of State for Petroleum Gas and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi, informed Lok Sabha on Thursday.

According to the Roadmap for Ethanol Blending in India 2020-25, prepared by an inter-ministerial committee, using 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20) results in a marginal reduction in fuel efficiency for four-wheelers designed for E10 and calibrated for E20. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) informed the committee that with modifications in engine hardware and tuning, the efficiency loss due to blended fuel can be reduced.

The committee report has also highlighted that no major issues were observed in vehicle performance, wear of engine components, or engine oil deterioration with E20 fuel, Suresh Gopi said. The National Policy on Biofuels permits the use of food grains during the surplus phase as declared by the National Biofuel Coordination Committee, he added.

This Policy also promotes and encourages the use of feedstock such as corn, cassava, rotten potatoes, damaged food grains like broken rice, food grains unfit for human consumption, maize, sugarcane juice & molasses, agriculture residues (Rice straw, cotton stalk, corn cobs, sawdust, bagasse). The extent of utilisation of individual feedstock for ethanol production varies annually, influenced by factors like availability, costs, economic feasibility, market demand, and policy incentives. Any diversion of sugarcane juice, its by-products, maize etc. for ethanol production is carefully calibrated in consultation with relevant stakeholders, he added.

Further, the government, since 2014, has taken several measures to encourage farmers and ethanol producers to scale up production under the EBP Programme which include expanding feedstock for ethanol production, implementing an administered price mechanism for the procurement of ethanol under the EBP Programme, lowering the GST rate to 5 per cent on ethanol for the EBP Programme, amending the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act to facilitate intrastate and interstate movement of ethanol, simplifying the ethanol procurement process by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and advancing the target for 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol to the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26 from 2030, the Minister point out.

Additionally, during 2018-22, the government introduced various Ethanol Interest Subvention Schemes (EISS) for ethanol production from both molasses and grains to establish ethanol plants. Long-term offtake Agreements (LTOAs) were also signed by OMCs with Dedicated Ethanol Plants (DEPs), he added.