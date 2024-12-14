ETV Bharat / bharat

Two 'One Nation, One Election' Bills To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha On December 16

New Delhi: Two bills related to "one nation, one election" have been listed by the central government for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Monday (December 16, 2024).

Union Law Minister Meghwal will introduce The Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill in the Lower House. Earlier on Thursday (Dec 12), the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the constitutional amendment bill to roll out the concept of simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.

Two draft legislations, including one simple bill to amend provisions in laws dealing with three Union territories with legislative assemblies to align them with the Constitution amendment bill, were given the nod by the Cabinet.

Holding simultaneous polls was a key poll plank of BJP and the bill is a step in significant step in achieving the same. The proposed constitutional amendment bill would deal with making provisions for holding Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections together.