Government Issues Instructions To Block Thousands Of Mobile Phones To Curb Cyber Fraud

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and State Police have joined hands to curb the misuse of telecom resources in cyber-crime and financial frauds. According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Communications, DoT issued directions for the blocking of 28,200 mobile handsets and the reverification of associated 20 lakh mobile connections.

The government also stated that this collaborative effort aims to dismantle networks of fraudsters and protect citizens from digital threats.

According to the government, an analysis has been carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs and State Police, revealing that 28,200 mobile handsets were misused in different types of cybercrimes. Following this report, the DoT further analyzed and found that a staggering 20 lakh numbers were used with these mobile handsets.

Subsequently, the DoT issued directions to telecom service providers for pan-India blocking of 28,200 mobile handsets and to carry out immediate reverification of 20 lakh mobile connections linked to these mobile handsets and disconnect failing re-verification.

The government launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal in 2019, through which people can report cyber fraud incidents.

Former IPS and cyber expert Triveni Singh told ETV Bharat that the government's actions will demoralize the gangs committing cyber fraud. He also mentioned that the government has made it easier for people to report incidents related to cyber fraud on various platforms, leading to the accumulation of a substantial data bank. This data bank is becoming instrumental in apprehending major cyber criminals, which will aid in cleaning up cyber crime in the future.

Former National Cyber Security Coordinator Rajesh Pant, in an exclusive conversation, praised the government's initiative as an excellent step towards cracking down on criminals. However, he also emphasised the need for stricter laws against cyber criminals in the country. Pant pointed out that currently, cyber criminals often obtain bail easily and can erase evidence after release from jail, posing challenges to law enforcement. He expressed hope that increased stringency in legislation would lead to a significant reduction in such crimes.