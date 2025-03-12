ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Blocked 3,962 Skype IDs And 83,668 WhatsApp Accounts Used For Digital Arrest: Centre

New Delhi: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has identified and blocked more than 3,962 Skype IDs and 83,668 WhatsApp accounts used for Digital Arrest, said Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the Parliament on Wednesday.

“To strengthen the mechanism to deal with cyber crimes including digital arrest scams in a comprehensive and coordinated manner, the Central Government has taken steps which, inter-alia, include setting up the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ (I4C) as an attached office of the home ministry to deal with all types of cyber crimes in the country, in a coordinated and comprehensive manner,” said Kumar in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that the Central Government and Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have devised a system to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls displaying Indian mobile numbers that appear to be originating within India. Directions have been issued to the TSPs for blocking of such incoming international spoofed calls.

“Till 28.02.2025, more than 7.81 lakhs SIM cards and 2,08,469 IMEIs as reported by Police authorities have been blocked by Government of India,” the minister stated.

