Government Has Taken Series Of Futuristic Decisions Relating To Space Sector: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the first National Space Day, and said his government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and will do even more in the times to come.
Modi had announced the celebration of the National Space Day last year following India's success in landing its first spacecraft on the moon on this day with the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The PM posted on X, "Greetings to everyone on the first National Space Day. We recall with great pride our nation's achievements in the space sector. It is also a day to laud the contributions of our space scientists."
"Our Government has taken a series of futuristic decisions relating to this sector and we will do even more in the times to come," he added.
Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy recalled the contributions of four Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) in making India's lunar mission a success. The union minister said these CPSEs under his ministry had proudly contributed to achieving the milestone.
"Four CPSEs under MHI—Instrumentation Ltd. (IL), FCRI, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. (BHEL), and Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT)—supplied essential products that were integral to the success of Chandrayaan-3," Kumaraswamy said in a post on 'X'.
He also said that the National Space Day celebration is a testament to the dedication and hard work of ISRO’s scientists and engineers, and the collaborative efforts of our nation's industries.
On this day a year ago, India achieved a major feat in its Space programme when its Chandrayaan-3 made a soft landing on the south pole of the Moon. PM Modi had named the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 as 'Shiv-Shakti Point'.