ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt-Funded Study Proposes Incentive-Based Plan To Tackle Ganga's 'Ghost Gear' Crisis

Tourist boats stand parked at the banks of river Ganga, at Babughatt in Kolkata on Sunday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: In a bid to combat escalating plastic pollution in the Ganga, a government-funded study has proposed a "cash-for-nets" scheme aimed at incentivising fishers to return worn-out or abandoned fishing nets. These abandoned, lost or discarded synthetic nets -- referred to as "ghost gear" -- pose a severe, long-term threat to aquatic ecosystems.

Conducted over five years by the Wildlife Institute of India, the study forms part of the long-term conservation initiative -- Planning and Management for Aquatic Species Conservation and Maintenance of Ecosystem Services in the Ganga River Basin for a Clean Ganga.

Based on extensive riverine and socioeconomic surveys, the study recorded 72 incidents of aquatic species becoming entangled in fishing gear -- both active and abandoned. The researchers documented fishing gear and materials every five kilometres along the river. For the socioeconomic survey, 150 key informant interviews, 10 focal group discussions with fishers, and personal observations were used.

The 'vulnerable' Indian flapshell turtle accounted for the highest number of entanglements with 21, followed by the 'critically endangered' gharial with 11. However, the study cautioned that these figures likely underrepresented the actual scale as it was limited to incidents observed during the brief survey window (30 days per year) or reported by local communities.

Approximately 40 per cent of the respondents reported witnessing aquatic species trapped in ghost gear. Low level of education among fishing communities was identified as a key barrier to awareness and access to information about the environmental and economic impact of ghost gear.

The report also pointed out systemic shortfalls -- none of the 20 block and panchayat offices surveyed across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal had the infrastructure to collect, store or recycle ghost gear. The abandoned nets can take up to 600 years to decompose, continuing to entangle fish, turtles and other riverine species long after their use.

As they degrade, they break down into microplastics, polluting the food chain and further deteriorating water quality. Pollution levels were found to be particularly severe in West Bengal, where more than 4,600 abandoned nets were documented in a single survey area.

"The highest concentration of fishing nets was observed in the lower stretches of the river, with West Bengal (4,690) leading, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2,131), Bihar (1,194), and Jharkhand (191)," according to the report. With nearly 30 lakh fishers relying on the Ganga for their livelihoods, the study underscored a critical knowledge gap.