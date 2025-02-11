ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Flood Control Efforts Undermined By Extreme Weather, Planning Gaps: Parliamentary Panel Told

New Delhi: Many states continue to face severe floods despite the government's efforts due to unpredictable extreme weather, with poor drainage and encroachments on natural waterways worsening the crisis, the Jal Shakti Ministry has told a parliamentary panel.

The ministry told the Standing Committee on Water Resources, chaired by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, that these challenges make flood forecasting difficult despite advancements in prediction technologies.

The panel had asked the ministry why states such as Uttar Pradesh and Bihar still face severe floods despite adequate arrangements by the government.

The ministry told the committee that despite numerous efforts and initiatives to mitigate floods, several states continue to face severe flooding challenges due to unpredictable weather, more frequent and intense heavy rainfall, uneven rainfall distribution, landslides, snowmelt, cloudbursts and glacial lake outbursts.

"Inadequate urban drainage systems and the rampant encroachment on natural waterways exacerbate the situation, as floodplains originally designed to absorb excess water are compromised by unregulated construction activities," it said.

The ministry said that while flood control measures have helped reduce the severity of floods, their effectiveness is often weakened by these challenges.