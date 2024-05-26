ETV Bharat / bharat

Govt Extends Tenure of Army Chief Gen Pande By One Month Till June 30

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

Updated : May 26, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

The tenure of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande was extended for a period of one month by the government on Sunday. This is the first such service extension given to any service chief in the last many decades by the government.

Chief Of Army Staff General Manoj Pande Addresses A Press Conference At Manekshaw Centre Auditorium (IANS Photo)

New Delhi: The government on Sunday extended the tenure of Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande for a period of one month. Gen Pande was to retire from service on May 31 after a 25-month tenure.

"The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on May 26 approved the extension in service of Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj C Pande for a period of one month, beyond his normal age of superannuation (May 31), i.e. up to June 30, under Rule 16 A (4) of the Army Rules 1954," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Quoting government sources, ANI reported that the successor of Gen Pande would be appointed by the government to be formed after the results on June 4. This is the first such service extension given to any service chief in the last many decades by the government.

Gen Pande was appointed as the Chief of Army Staff on April 30, 2022. He was commissioned in December 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers). He held the appointment of Vice Chief of the Army Staff before taking over as the COAS. Gen Pande had even received his retirement farewell at the retiring officers' seminar. The development comes at a time when the two senior officers after him would also be due for superannuation in June itself.

