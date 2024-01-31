Loading...

Government Confiscated 23 Kg Of Gold, Have Nothing to do With it, Claims Piyush Jain

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

File photo: Perfume trader Piyush Jain (Source ETV Bharat)

Kannauj perfume trader Piyush Jain, in whose house Rs 197 crore cash was found, has now told the court that the government has confiscated 23 kg of gold and he has no objection to it. He maintained that he had nothing to do with the gold.

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Perfume businessman Piyush Jain has said that he has no objection to the 23 kg gold seized by the government. Piyush Jain, who hails from Kannauj has given an application in this regard in the Special CJM court of Kanpur.

He also said that the court's decision would be acceptable to him.

It may be noted that a few months ago, when a Directorate General of GST Intelligence Ahmedabad team raided Piyush Jain's house, and cash worth Rs 197 crore was recovered.

Along with this, 23 kg of gold was also found. A penalty of Rs 60 lakh was imposed under the Customs Act. In this, a penalty of Rs 30 lakh was imposed on Piyush Jain and Rs 30 lakh on his firm. Piyush Jain had paid Rs 60 lakh.

Piyush Jain's advocate Ambrish Tandon said his client had given an application to appear before the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Patna on December 11, 2023. He has stated that he had nothing to do with gold.

Piyush Jain has also said he is ready to accept the order of the Chief Commissioner of Customs, Patna, which had asked him to deposit Rs 56.86 lakh in the Customs office at Lucknow.

Piyush Jain has also given a written application stating that he had nothing to do with gold and he has deposited the penalty. He has appealed to the Special CJM Court for relief in the case registered under section 135 of the Customs Act.

