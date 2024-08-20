Government Asks UPSC To Cancel Latest Lateral Entry Advertisements

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to withdraw the latest advertisement for lateral entry in bureaucracy, amid a row over reservation in the advertised posts.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh wrote to UPSC Chairman Preeti Sudan and asked her to cancel the advertisement so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services. The UPSC had on August 17 issued a notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry -- referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.

The decision had ignited criticism from opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs and STs. In his letter, Singh said that for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reservation in public employment is "a cornerstone of our social justice framework aimed at addressing historical injustices and promoting inclusivity".

"Since these positions have been treated as specialised and designated as single-cadre posts, there has been no provision for reservation in these appointments. This aspect needs to be reviewed and reformed in the context of the Hon'ble Prime Minister's focus on ensuring social justice," Singh said.

"I urge the UPSC to cancel the advertisement for lateral entry recruitment issued on 17.8.2024," he said. This step would be a significant advance in the pursuit of social justice and empowerment, Singh said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the power of the Constitution can defeat the arrogance of dictatorial power. In a post on X, Kharge said, "Long live the Constitution! The Congress Party's fight for social justice for our Dalits, tribals, backward and weaker sections has foiled the BJP's plans to snatch away reservation. Modi government's letter on Lateral Entry shows that only the power of the Constitution can defeat the arrogance of dictatorial power."

"The government has taken a step back due to the campaign of Congress and INDIA parties, but as long as BJP-RSS is in power, it will keep adopting new tactics to snatch away reservation. We all have to be careful. Whether it is the attack on the middle class by Long Term Capital Gain/Indexation in the budget, or referring the Wakf Bill to JPC, or putting the Broadcast Bill on the back-burner - the power of the people and the opposition is saving the country from the Modi government," added Kharge.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi refused to speak on the issue saying that the government has already taken a decision on it.