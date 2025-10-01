ETV Bharat / bharat

Government Approves Rs. 4,645 Crore For Various Mitigation Projects In 9 States

New Delhi: A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday approved a number of mitigation, recovery and reconstruction projects for nine states having a total outlay of Rs 4645.60 crore, officials said.

The projects will benefit Assam, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

"To realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a disaster-resilient India, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is providing all necessary support to the states and Union Territories," an official statement said.

The committee, comprising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the NITI Aayog vice-chairman as members, considered the proposal for financial assistance to states from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).

The committee approved a plan for the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands for Assam worth Rs 692.05 crore, the statement said.

The implementation of this project will enhance wetland capacity, create flood storage, increase flood resilience, protect the aquatic environment and help economic growth through an improved fisheries infrastructure.

Out of a total approved outlay of Rs 692.05 crore for the project, the Central share will be Rs 519.04 crore (75 per cent) and the state share will be Rs 173.01 crore (25 per cent).

It includes projects for mitigation activities towards restoration and rejuvenation of 24 distinct wetlands in nine districts of Assam spread across the Brahmaputra river system, the statement said.

Through a number of structural and other measures, the project in Assam will enhance the water retention capacity of wetlands/Beels and help mitigate the risk of flooding and erosion, the statement said.

The approval is in line with the home minister's vision for the development of wetlands for conservation and flood mitigation in Assam.

The project's long-term coverage is aimed at the entire length of the Brahmaputra within Assam, and therefore, this project would be taken up as a pilot scheme to establish a flood-proof Brahmaputra valley.

The committee also approved the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) Phase-2 for 11 cities — Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kanpur, Patna, Raipur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Indore and Lucknow — with a total financial outlay of Rs 2444.42 crore to be funded from the NDMF, the statement said.

The 11 cities were selected on the basis of their status of being the most populous cities/state capitals, primarily prone to floods, as well as consideration of other physical, environmental, socio-economic and hydro-meteorological factors, the statement said.

The programme will complement the states in mitigating the risk of urban flooding in the cities through uniform structural and non-structural intervention measures.