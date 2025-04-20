'Got To Delhi Just After 3 AM': J&K CM Omar Abdullah Expresses Frustration Over IndiGo Flight Diversion

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had a forgetful experience on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight on Saturday night as it was diverted to Jaipur due to what he described as 'operational chaos' at Delhi airport.

Abdullah said he eventually landed in Delhi "just after 3:00 AM". "In case anyone is wondering, I got to Delhi just after 3:00 AM," read his post at 3.40 am, a few hours after his initial post in which he had expressed his anger.

"Delhi airport is a bloody sh** show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," he wrote. Abdullah also shared a selfie standing on the aircraft's steps after deplaning briefly for fresh air. Passengers on the flight, including Abdullah, were left stranded aboard the aircraft at Jaipur past midnight.

IndiGo had not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report. Earlier in the day, Jammu airport also witnessed chaotic scenes, with hundreds of passengers complaining of inconvenience due to flight delays and cancellations. Bad weather conditions in Srinagar disrupted flight operations, affecting several connecting flights.