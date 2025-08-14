Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project: Supreme Court Nod For Felling 95 Trees

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave its go-ahead for felling 95 trees in Mumbai’s Film City for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project subject to compensatory afforestation.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench was hearing a plea of the BMC, which is responsible for the ambitious GMLR project, seeking permission to fell the trees for the first phase of development.

Senior advocate Dhruv Mehta informed the bench that the tree authority had granted its nod, subject to the approval of the bench. The bench asked the forest conservator of Mumbai to file a comprehensive report within six weeks. The bench sought details of the compensatory afforestation undertaken in the city so far.

The bench was assured that rules will be followed in connection with compensatory afforestation including those related to geo-tagging of saplings to be planted in lieu of the felled trees. The apex court last month had stressed on the necessity to maintain a balance between environmental protection and development and permitted the Tree Authority to decide on BMC's plea for felling 95 trees for the project.

The GMLR project aims at developing road connectivity from Western Express Highway to Eastern Express Highway to reduce travel time by almost an hour between Mulund and Goregaon. The civic body said 95 trees had to be felled for operating the tunnel boring machines and launching shaft work for the tunnelling work.

The BMC filed the plea against the backdrop of the top court's January 10 order which directed the Tree Authority of the civic body not to allow any further tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey Colony without its permission. The civic body said the area, where tree felling was proposed, fell under Film City.