Gorakhpur Youth Killed By Mother, Siblings For Marrying Dancer; Four Held

In another incident, miscreants shot a bullion trader and his son in the Unwal area of the Khajni Police Station over a volleyball match dispute.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 26, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST

Gorakhpur: In a gruesome incident, a mother, along with her children, killed her son on Wednesday for marrying a dancer. The incident is from Tighra Rudraman under the Bansgaon Police Station area of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. Four people have been taken into custody.

Bansgaon Police said the victim, Amit, had a love marriage with Anita, a dancer by profession, two years ago. This miffed his mother and sisters, who refused to let the couple enter the house. After marriage, the duo Delhi. On Wednesday evening, they returned from Delhi and tried to enter the house. However, they were stopped. When Amit tried to enter forcefully, he was beaten mercilessly with sticks by his mother and siblings, leading to him fainting. Anita also suffered injuries while saving her husband.

Police reached the spot and rescued the couple. However, Amit died on the way while being taken to the community health centre, and doctors referred Anita to the district hospital.

Jitendra Kumar, Gorakhpur (South) SP, said, "A case has been registered on the complaint of Anita, and an investigation is being carried out. The mother, both daughters and a brother have been taken into custody."

In another incident, miscreants shot a bullion trader and his son in the Unwal area of the Khajni Police Station over a three-month-old dispute in a volleyball match. The duo, identified as Umesh and his son Rohan, was seriously injured and has been referred to Lucknow. A case has been registered, and the police have started searching for Durga and Bablu Singh, the accused.

