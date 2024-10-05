ETV Bharat / bharat

Gorakhpur Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Samajwadi Party MP Rambhual Nishad

The case pertains to a case of blocking the National Highway with a corpse in 2013. Earlier, the Sultanpur MP failed to appear in court.

Sultanpur MP Rambhual Nishad
Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): The MP/MLA court of Gorakhpur has issued a non-bailable warrant against Samajwadi Party MP Rambhual Nishad, who came into the limelight by defeating Sultanpur MP Maneka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The court order pertains to a 2013 case of blocking the National Highway by placing a dead body.

Special Judge Gyanendra Kumar has issued a notice to Bhual and ordered SO Barhalganj to arrest the MP and present him in court. The non-bailable warrant has been issued for not appearing in court even after the notice.

A total of 11 people including BJP MLA Rajesh Tripathi have been made accused in this case. Tripathi was in BSP at the time of the incident. The court has granted bail to 10 accused in the case. But, Nishad failed to appear in court. Senior advocate P K Dubey, who is pleading the case, said the warrant has been issued if the MP does not appear in court by October 18.

Nishad is a resident of Gorakhpur and was a minister in the Mayawati-led government after winning the Kaudiram assembly constituency.

