Gorakhpur Students Use AI To Develop Anti-Terrorist Rifle

Gorakhpur: A new role for Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a force multiplier in military operations is being visualised by experts. A group of students has demonstrated this by designing a prototype of an anti-terrorist rifle that can hit the target without any human effort immediately on sensing it.

The prototype has been designed by a team comprising Anshit Srivastava, Adarsh Kumar, Abhijit Panday, Satyam Saini and Ayush Pandey, who are B.Tech students of the AI and Machine Learning Department of Gida’s Institute of Technology and Management (ITM).

The effort of these students assumes significance in the light of the Pahalgam militant attack, where 26 tourists were killed. This was followed by Operation Sindoor and the subsequent Indo-Pak standoff.

The developers of this prototype feel that this gun can provide safety as well as strength to the attack capabilities of the defence forces.

Team leader Anshit Srivastava said that such a gun can be very effective in situations like the recent Pahalgam attack. It was after this cowardly attack by militants attacking the tourists that the need for such weapons became all the more.

“We have used an automatic trigger, four different sensors, a camera, a Raspberry Pi, steel and other metals for developing this prototype. This gun has the ability to trace its target 360 degrees and attack it,” he explained.

His teammate Adarsh Kumar said that the team had been working on developing such a weapon for several months at the Innovation Cell of the ITM. “It took us eight months to develop this product, and the cost incurred was Rs 2.5 lakh. It is very effective in situations where the militants tend to hide in a crowd of people after attacking their target. It is very difficult to locate them in such a situation,” he pointed out.

He further explained, “We have named it 'Anti-Terrorist AI Gun’ as it does not require human effort to target the enemy. This technology is so advanced that even a signal jammer cannot interfere with it since it is based on AI.”

Explaining the weapon dynamics, Satyam Saini said, “The data camera installed in this rifle captures the image of a suspect and matches it with an available database. Once the suspect is identified, it fires at him.”

Team member Abhijit Panday further added that there are other special features as well that will be of use to the defence personnel.

“Since it is controlled by AI, it can be placed at a spot where the defence personnel cannot go. It can be fired with the help of a radio signal or another signal. The best part is that it can function in any weather or any situation on account of its specific programming,” he elaborated.

Meanwhile, the ITM Director, NK Singh, while applauding the innovation of the students, said that the Innovation Cell of the Institute is being used to carry out innovations that are in the interest of the country and the society.

“This Anti Terrorist AI Gun prototype will be a revolutionary addition for the defence forces. Our students have demonstrated that the ideal use of technology can be highly effective against terrorism. This device can monitor, identify and neutralise the enemy very quickly,” he said.

It is felt that such types of innovations are a boost to the Make in India initiative, particularly in the defence sector, where importing arms and ammunition is very expensive.