Gorakhpur Has Become Hub For Education, Health Investments: Adityanath

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurate Sainik School, in Gorakhpur on Saturday. Jagdeep Dhankhar's wife Sudesh Dhankhar also seen. ( ANI )

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Sainik School in Gorakhpur in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and said that Gorakhpur is progressing rapidly under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the inauguration programme, Adityanath said that Gorakhpur has become the dream destination for education, health and investment in the region.

"Today the sacred purpose of building generations is fulfilled through Sainik School. This is an important day for eastern Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Adityanath said that Gorakhpur has been an important place mythologically and historically. It is the place of worship of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath ji and also the centre for the publication of Sanatan literature all over the world through Gita Press.

In the fight for freedom, during the first freedom struggle of 1857, under the leadership of Shaheed Bandhu Singh, the foundations of British rule were shaken in the Gorakhpur region. The historic incident of Chauri Chaura in 1922 gave new impetus to the freedom struggle.

Adityanath said that the Sainik School of Gorakhpur, which was completed in a short period of three years, will play an important role in shaping the future of upcoming generations.