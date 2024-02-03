CM Yogi Turns Emotional after Disabled Muslim Youth Recites Ramcharitmanas

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) : Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, at the Rainbow Divyang Festival in Gorakhpur on Saturday, was not only happy to see the talent of the disabled, but also promised to provide all possible help from the government level to further enhance their skills. During this time, when a Muslim youth named Ali recited Ramcharitmanas to him, CM Yogi's joy knew no bounds.

He clapped for his singing and also encouraged him by placing his hand on his back. Not only this, a team of such disabled people sang Ramcharitmanas effortlessly. During the programme, the Chief Minister was delighted with the unique presentation of crafts, food court, painting, singing and musical instruments by the women and girls.

The CM directed the officials to make ration cards available for all disabled people and that every family should be benefited from the CM Housing Scheme. He said that there are many such examples which inspire us even today, be it Ashtavakra or Rambhadracharya, the narrator of Ramcharitmanas, or the blind disabled children who gave excellent singing performances in this event.

CM Yogi said that their is continuously making best efforts to improve the living standards of the disabled children. Also, on this occasion, the CM honored the students and players who had excelled in various fields including sports, singing etc. He honored Himani Bundela, a blind woman from Agra, who won the prize of Rs 1 crore on the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Besides, Aditya Yadav, who won the gold medal in Deaf Olympics, was also honored by the CM. There was a long queue of recipients of such honors, who were honored by the Chief Minister.

Speaking at the programme, KB Crorepati prize winner Himani Bundela said that being honored by the Chief Minister has definitely given them great strength. "We want every parent to fully support their disabled children. So one day or the other it will give very good results. With the support of her parents, she was also successful in winning Rs 1 crore from platforms like Kaun Banega Crorepati," the CM said.

Suman Priyanka, who were physically disabled and unable to walk, yet achieved amazing heights in the field of handicrafts, also became the center of attraction at the Divyang Rainbow Festival. Through PGSS Group, she is earning name and fame by reaching her products across the country. A team of 45 women has joined them.