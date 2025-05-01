ETV Bharat / bharat

Gorakhpur Boy Dies By Suicide; Shocked Mom, Sister End Life Later

Police said Mohit Kannaujia used to work as a labourer in Mumbai and returned home a week ago, and had an argument with his mother.

Family members at house of the deceased.
Family members at house of the deceased. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST

Updated : May 1, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST

Gorakhpur: In a tragic incident, a boy, his mother and sister died by suicide in the Kuchdehari panchayat under the Harpur Budhat Police Station in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Initially, the boy, identified as Mohit Kannaujia, ended his life after being scolded by his mother on Wednesday night. When the sister, Supriya, and the mother, Kaushalya Devi, came to know about this, they also ended their lives out of extreme shock by consuming some poisonous substance, police added.

Soon after getting the information, police collected the bodies of the mother-daughter-son trio to a nearby hospital for autopsy. The incident created panic in the village. The mother and daughter also died during treatment in the hospital

Police said Mohit used to work as a labourer in Mumbai and returned home a week ago. He was on his way to the market to get medicine for his sister when he met his mother. There was an argument between the duo, and Mohit immediately returned home without buying the medicine. Later, Kaushalya and Supriya bought it from the market and returned home, only to discover Mohit dead. The shellshocked mother-daughter duo consumed poison to end their lives. The neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital when they died while receiving treatment. Mohit's father, Angad Kannaujiya, died a decade ago.

SP (Gorakhour North) Jitendra Srivastava said, "An investigation has been launched, but no lead has been found yet. The real reason for the deaths is yet to be confirmed. Some villages say it was due to a financial crisis. However, police are investigating other angles like familial dispute, mental pressure and other possible issues."

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

