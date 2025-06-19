Gopalpur Gang Rape Case: Priyanka Slams Odisha Govt For 'Failing To Prioritise Women's Safety'

Bhubaneswar: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday slammed Odisha government over the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old girl at Gopalpur sea beach, accusing it of failing to prioritise women's safety. Ten persons including four minors have been apprehended by police for allegedly sexually assaulting the girl student.

"No words are enough to condemn the brutality inflicted on a girl student by ten men in Gopalpur, Odisha," Vadra stated.

"Violence against women is increasing day by day in Odisha. In a state where the Chief Minister himself admits that around 44,000 women and children have gone missing in the last five years, lack of priority given to women's safety is, in itself, an injustice against women," the Parliamentarian added.

On Wednesday, a Crime Branch team led by IG S Saini visited Gopalpur beach in Odisha's Ganjam district to inspect the spot where the girl student was allegedly gang raped by ten persons on Sunday night.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania had earlier handed over the case to the Crime Branch's CAW & CW (Crimes Against Women & Children) wing.

The Gopalpur police, with the help of Berhampur SP, had managed to arrest all the ten accused within 24 hours of the incident. As four of the arrestees are minors, they have been sent to a juvenile home.

On Tuesday, the Crime Branch team visited the Gopalpur police station, held discussions with local police officials, and interrogated some of the arrested accused who were produced in the court. Sources said the team may also question the survivor and her male friend if required, but there is no confirmation yet on whether the accused will be taken on Crime Branch remand.

As of now, the Crime Branch has not issued any official information regarding the ongoing investigation.

