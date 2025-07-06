Gopal Khemka Murder: Rahul Says 'Time For New Bihar'; Accuses BJP, Nitish Of Turning State Into 'Crime Capital Of India'

New Delhi: A day after prominent businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the incident has once again proven that the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have together made Bihar the "crime capital of India".

Gandhi also asserted that in the upcoming assembly polls, the vote will not be just to change the government, but to save the state. Khemka was shot dead outside his residence in Patna by a bike-borne assailant, seven years after miscreants had gunned down his son in Hajipur, police said on Saturday. The incident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday near the gate of Khemka's house in Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to alight from his car.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said the shooting of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has once again proven that the BJP and Nitish Kumar have together made Bihar the "crime capital of India".

"Today, Bihar is living under the shadow of loot, gunshots and murder. Crime has become the new normal here - and the government has completely failed," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"Brothers and sisters of Bihar, this injustice cannot be tolerated any more. The government that cannot protect your children cannot take responsibility for your future either," he said. Every murder, every loot, every bullet is a cry for change, Gandhi said. "Now is the time for a new Bihar - where there is progress, not fear. This time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar," he said.

'Possibility of old enmity'

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising officials of the Special Task Force and sleuths of the central district police, has been constituted to supervise the ongoing investigation into the businessman's murder, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has said.

The possibility of an old enmity as the cause of killing can't be ruled out, the DGP said, adding police have obtained some crucial leads in the case. "Police have certain crucial leads related to the killer and persons associated with him on the basis of analysis and scrutiny of technical and scientific evidence. Investigation is on", he said.

"Khemka's son was also killed in Hajipur in 2018 in a case related to some land dispute. In the wake of that, security was provided to Gopal Khemka on a payment basis. It was withdrawn in April 2024, and he never requested for security thereafter. After yesterday's incident, police have provided security to his other son, who is a doctor by profession, and other family members," Kumar said.

Nitish Calls Emergency Meeting; Guv, Paswan React

Following the incident, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state during which he instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest. A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said Kumar emphasised at the meeting that the rule of law is top priority for the NDA government, and "warned of strict action against police personnel in case of negligence".

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also condemned the incident. "Criminals must be identified at the earliest and strict action should be taken against those who take law into their own hands. The CM has already taken the matter seriously and instructed the officials accordingly," he told reporters.

Echoing a similar view, Union Minister Chirag Paswan told reporters in Patna, "The incident is highly condemnable. It has certainly put a question mark before the law and order situation in the state. The government must take the matter seriously and those who are behind the incident, should be put behind bars. The government must ensure that such an incident does not happen in future. How did the incident take place just a few meters away from the police station? It needs to be looked into".