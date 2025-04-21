ETV Bharat / bharat

Google Settles Android TV Case With Competition Comm; Pays Rs 20.24 Cr Settlement Amount

New Delhi: Technology major Google on Monday settled with the Competition Commission a nearly four-year-old case related to alleged unfair business practices with respect to the Android Smart TV market and has agreed to modify its agreement with vendors.

This is the first case that has been settled under the amended Competition Act, wherein the settlement and commitment provisions were introduced in 2023.

In the nearly four-year-old case, Google proposed a settlement, including a modified agreement with the vendors that would address anti-competitive concerns and also paid a settlement amount of Rs 20.24 crore.

The settlement order on Monday also came at a time when US Vice President J D Vance started his four-day India visit. Also, India is hoping to reach an agreement with the US within the 90-day pause on steep tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

"The Commission considered the settlement proposal and observed that under the 'New India Agreement', Google will provide a standalone licence for the Play Store and Play Services for Android smart TVs in India, thereby removing the requirement to bundle these services or impose default placement conditions.

"Additionally, by waiving the need for a valid Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) for devices shipped into India that do not include Google apps, OEMs can now sell and develop incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA)," the regulator said in a release on Monday.

Besides, as part of the settlement, Google has paid Rs 20.24 crore as the settlement amount.

Earlier, Google had also come under the scanner of CCI, where the latter passed orders with respect to Android OS and Play Store billing matters. Two more cases against Google -- one related to digital news publishers/adtech and another on alleged excessive Play Store billing -- are currently being probed by the regulator.