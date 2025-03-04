ETV Bharat / bharat

Google Search Helps Aligarh Police Reunite Missing Deaf-Mute Woman With Family After 5 Years

Aligarh: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Aligarh police in Uttar Pradesh has set an example by reuniting a 35-year-old deaf and mute woman with her family after five years using a Google search.

This remarkable effort, undertaken as part of Operation Muskaan, helped bring a lost daughter back home. On October 12, 2020, police at the Ishanpur outpost in the Quarsi police station area of Aligarh district received information about an abandoned woman found in Rustampur village.

Unable to speak or provide any details about herself, she was sent to Nari Sanrakshan Kendra, Mathura, for her safety. With no identification documents, the only clue was a tattoo on her right hand that read "ASAHANI."

AHTU team in-charge, Udaybhan Singh, devised a strategy to trace the woman's family. Suspecting "ASAHANI" to be the name of a village, the team searched for it on Google and discovered a village named Ashani in the Rasulpur police station area of Saran district, Bihar.

The police then contacted Rasulpur police station in charge and village head Akhilesh Yadav, who helped trace the woman's relatives. This led them to her brother, Tarakeshwar Ojha, whose contact number was obtained.

A video call was arranged, and the moment Tarakeshwar saw his sister, he became emotional and immediately recognised her. He identified her as Nirmala Devi, daughter of the late Prabhunath Ojha, a resident of Ashani village in Rasulpur police station area, Chapra (Saran) district, Bihar.