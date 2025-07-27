Google Maps Misleads CET Aspirant, Haryana Police Steps In To Help

Rewari: Incidents of Google Maps misguiding users often surface, and a similar case was seen in Rewari, Haryana. A woman heading to her exam centre with the help of Google Maps was misled. Fortunately, the Haryana Police came to her rescue just in time, giving her a ride to the correct exam centre so she could appear for the Haryana CET exam.

Girl Misled by Google Maps on Exam Day

There have been many instances where Google Maps has misdirected users, sometimes even causing accidents or delays. Today was the Common Eligibility Test (CET) in Haryana, with thousands of candidates appearing. One such candidate was Renu, a resident of Narnaul in Mahendragarh district. She was on her way to Rewari for the exam and relied on Google Maps for directions. Unfortunately, the app led her to Bawal, where no exam centre was located.

Help from Haryana Police

Panicked and confused, Renu didn’t know what to do. She quickly called the emergency helpline, Dial 112 and requested help from Rewari Police. The police responded promptly, tracked her location, and reached her quickly. The team then took her in their vehicle and ensured she reached the Government Senior Secondary School, her designated exam centre, just in time.

Relieved and grateful, Renu thanked the district administration and police for their timely assistance.

Use Google Maps, But With Caution

This incident highlights how integral Google Maps has become in our lives. While it supports businesses and helps individuals reach destinations more easily, one should not rely on it blindly, especially when visiting an unfamiliar location for an important purpose.

It's wise to cross-check directions by asking locals along the way to ensure you’re heading in the right direction. A few extra minutes spent verifying can save you from major stress and confusion.

