Car Follows Google Maps, Falls Into Pit Atop An Under-Construction Flyover In Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj District

Maharajganj: Google Maps guided a car onto an under-construction flyover, causing a minor accident in which those travelling in the car along with the driver had a narrow escape. The mishap took place at Bhaiya Farenda in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night. The accident spot was located on National Highway 24 (Gorakhpur-Sonauli Road) connecting India and Nepal.

The construction work of the flyover was currently in progress. According to the local people, one part of the flyover has been finished with the road leading onto the flyover looking normal and usable. But, the other side of the flyover is still incomplete and the work of filling soil is going on there. Due to the darkness of the night and lack of warning signs, the car driver could notice the unfinished parts of the flyover.

Upon suddenly seeing a pit on reaching the top of the flyover, the driver applied the brakes, but it was too late, and the car fell into the pit of the unfinished side and remained stuck there in a precarious way. All the people travelling in the car escaped from the jaws of death, and they were evacuated safely. The local people blamed the construction firm for not closing the unfinished flyover road and for not setting up safety signs.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the accident and has said that action will be taken against those responsible. Meanwhile, Farenda police station in-charge Prashant Pathak said that he had received the information in the morning. By the time he reached the spot, the car was removed from the flyover top with the help of a crane and those travelling in it had left the spot along with the vehicle.