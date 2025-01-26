ETV Bharat / bharat

Google Celebrates India's 76th R-day With 'Wildlife Meets Culture' Doodle

New Delhi: A snow leopard in a Ladakhi dress, a 'tiger' wearing a dhoti-kurta holding a traditional instrument and a few other animals and birds representing different regions of India and its diversity feature in a special doodle by internet giant Google to mark the 76th Republic Day.

The colourful artwork, which borrows an element of surrealism, depicts the six letters of 'GOOGLE' artistically woven into the theme, giving the appearance of a 'wildlife parade'.

India will showcase its military might and vibrant cultural heritage on the Kartavya Path here on Sunday as it completes 75 years as a Republic.

Sixteen tableaux from different states and Union Territories, and 15 from central ministries, departments and organisations will roll down the ceremonial boulevard as part of the celebrations. The Madhya Pradesh tableau will depict the Project Cheetah and the Kuno National Park.

A description of the doodle on Google's website says, "This doodle celebrates India's 76th Republic Day, an occasion marked by national pride and unity."