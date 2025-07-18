ETV Bharat / bharat

7 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Rajasthan, Traffic Disrupted On Route

Seven wagons of a goods train and wheels of the diesel locomotive went off tracks but restoration work is underway, North Western Railway CPRO said.

7 Wagons Of Goods Train Derail In Rajasthan, Traffic Disrupted On Route
Restoration work is underway
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST

1 Min Read

Nagaur/Jodhpur: Seven wagons of a goods train derailed at Gachhipura in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district on Friday, an official said. No causalties or injuries were reported but long-distance train movement was affected, he added.

North Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kiran said the goods train from Jodhpur to Jaipur went off tracks after leaving Gachhipura station. "The wheels of the diesel locomotive along with seven wagons got derailed. There was no loss of life and property. Relief operation was immediately launched and effort is underway to restore the tracks and wagons. Jodhpur DRM Anuram Tripathi has also reached the spot," the CPRO said.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Jaipur-Jodhpur rail route was badly hit with long-distance trains being halted midway and passenger trains being diverted. The Lilan Express was stopped at Degana and the Marudhar Express was halted at Jalsu station. Passenger trains to Jaipur were diverted via Ajmer and Luni Marwar Junction.

The North Western Railway CPRO has urged passengers to check train operations through the Rail Seva App before travel.

Bhopal-Jodhpur Express (14814) and Varanasi City-Jodhpur Express (14865) were diverted via Phulera-Ajmer-Marwar Junction-Luni while Jodhpur-Bhopal Express (14813) that departed from Jodhpur, will travel via Degana-Ratangarh-Churu-Sikar-Ringas-Jaipur route.

