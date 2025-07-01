Goods And Services Tax Day 2025: Salient Features And Significance Of GST

Hyderabad: The Goods and Services Tax Day is observed annually on July 1st to honor the country's adoption of the GST system. The GST is a nationwide indirect tax that is applied to the supply of goods and services.
On July 1st, 2018, one year after the tax system's implementation, the first GST Day was observed.
What Is GST?
GST is a tax on supply of goods or services or both and a single tax on the entire value chain of supply, right from the manufacturer to the consumer. Credit of input taxes paid at each stage will be available in the subsequent stage of value addition, which makes GST essentially a tax only on value addition at each stage. The final consumer will thus bear only the GST charged by the last dealer in the supply chain, with set-off benefits at all the previous stages. GST is a consumption based tax i.e. tax accrues to the State where goods and / or services are finally consumed.
History
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was first introduced in India in the early 2000s as a way to streamline the complicated tax system. The Kelkar Task Force suggested replacing the old structure that hinders the nation's economic growth with a comprehensive indirect tax system.
- In August 2016, the Constitution (101st Amendment) Act, which gave the central government the authority to impose and collect GST, was passed by the parliament. The GST council, which is made up of state and federal finance ministers, was also formed by the government to oversee its implementation.
- The council met multiple times to decide on GST rates, exemptions, and issues. Therefore, a single market for simple interstate trade was established when the GST went into effect on July 1, 2017.
- The 2025 GST rate list comprises four slabs, namely 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%.
- The government is preparing a proposal to move to a three rate GST Structure in near future.
- Some essential commodities are exempted from GST. Compensation cess is being levied on demerit goods and certain luxury items.
Top 10 States In India By GST Revenue For FY 2024-25
GST collections had hit a record lifetime high of Rs 2.37 lakh crore in April 2025 reflecting a 12.6 percent growth compared to the previous year, as per the government data
Rank
State
GST Collection in Apr-25 (in Rs, Crore)
1
Maharashtra
41,645
|2
Karnataka
17,815
3
Gujarat
14,970
4
Tamil Nadu
13,831
5
Uttar Pradesh
13,600
6
Haryana
14,057
7
West Bengal
8,188
8
Rajasthan
6,228
9
Telangana
6,983
10
Andhra Pradesh
4686
Salient Features Of GST
One Nation, One Tax: GST replaced multiple indirect taxes levied by the Central and State Governments, such as excise duty, service tax, value-added tax (VAT), and others. It brought uniformity in the tax structure across India, eliminating the cascading effect of taxes.
- Dual Structure: Includes Central GST (CGST) and State GST (SGST), with Integrated GST (IGST) for interstate transactions.
- Destination-Based Tax: Levied at each stage of the supply chain, ensuring seamless credit flow and reducing end-consumer tax burden.
- Input Tax Credit (ITC): Businesses can claim credit for taxes paid on inputs, avoiding double taxation.
- Threshold Exemption:Small businesses below a specified turnover threshold are exempt from GST, easing compliance burdens.
- Composition Scheme:The composition scheme is available for small taxpayers with a turnover below a prescribed limit (currently 1.5 crores and 75 lakhs for special category state). Under this scheme, businesses are required to pay a fixed percentage of their turnover as GST and have simplified compliance requirements.
- Online Compliance:GSTN portal for registration, returns, and payments, enhancing ease of compliance.
- Anti-Profiteering Measures:To ensure that the benefits of GST are passed on to the consumers, the government established the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA). The NAA monitored and ensured that businesses do not engage in unfair pricing practices and profiteering due to the implementation of GST.
- Increased Compliance and Transparency: Digital processes curb tax evasion, increasing transparency in the tax system.
- Sector-Specific Exemptions: Certain sectors like healthcare and education have exempt or reduced GST rates for affordability.
- Account Settlement: Ensures seamless transfer of credits between Centre and States to maintain tax balance.
Significance
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has brought transformative changes across various sectors in India since its implementation. For MSMEs, GST has simplified compliance, increased thresholds, and opened new financial avenues. Consumers have benefited from lower average tax rates and reduced costs on essential items, while the logistics sector has seen enhanced efficiency, reduced transport times, and significant investments. These reforms collectively contribute to a more streamlined, transparent, and economically vibrant India.
Benefits For Consumers
GST is a pro-people reform. Hence, consumer is at the centre of this reform.
- Average tax rates in GST have come down. This has been made possible as tax base expanded on rollout of GST and compliance improved. Taxpayers’ number has doubled from earlier 60 lakhs to about 1.2 crore.
- The Government has progressively lowered tax rates on essential and daily use items.
- A Finance Ministry study suggested that consumers saved at least four per cent on their household monthly expenses on an aggregate after GST.
- Thus, consumers now spend less on daily consumables like cereals, edible oils, sugar, sweets and snacks.
Timeline
- 2000: PM conceptualized GST and set up a committee to design GST model
- 2003-04: Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Committee formed which recommended introduction of GST
- 2006: Union Finance Minister, in the 2006-07 Budget Speech, announced introduction of GST from April 1, 2010.
- 2009: First discussion paper on GST released
- 2011: Constitution (115th Amendment) Bill 2011 for incorporating relevant provisions of GST introduced in Parliament
- 2011-13: GST Bill referred to Standing Committee
- 2014: Constitution (115th Amendment) Bill lapsed with the dissolution of 15th Lok Sabha
- 2014-15: The Constitution (122nd Amendment) (GST) Bill, 2014 was introduced and passed in May 2015
- August 2016: The Constitution (101st Amendment) Act was enacted
- September 2016: GST Council created 1st GST Council Meeting held
- May 2017: GST Council recommended all the rules
- 1st July 2017: GST Launched
