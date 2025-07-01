ETV Bharat / bharat

Goods And Services Tax Day 2025: Salient Features And Significance Of GST

A man reads up about the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a shop in Chennai on June 30, 2017. ( File/AFP )

Hyderabad: The Goods and Services Tax Day is observed annually on July 1st to honor the country's adoption of the GST system. The GST is a nationwide indirect tax that is applied to the supply of goods and services.

On July 1st, 2018, one year after the tax system's implementation, the first GST Day was observed.

What Is GST?

GST is a tax on supply of goods or services or both and a single tax on the entire value chain of supply, right from the manufacturer to the consumer. Credit of input taxes paid at each stage will be available in the subsequent stage of value addition, which makes GST essentially a tax only on value addition at each stage. The final consumer will thus bear only the GST charged by the last dealer in the supply chain, with set-off benefits at all the previous stages. GST is a consumption based tax i.e. tax accrues to the State where goods and / or services are finally consumed.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was first introduced in India in the early 2000s as a way to streamline the complicated tax system. The Kelkar Task Force suggested replacing the old structure that hinders the nation's economic growth with a comprehensive indirect tax system.



The council met multiple times to decide on GST rates, exemptions, and issues. Therefore, a single market for simple interstate trade was established when the GST went into effect on July 1, 2017.



The 2025 GST rate list comprises four slabs, namely 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%.



The government is preparing a proposal to move to a three rate GST Structure in near future.



Some essential commodities are exempted from GST. Compensation cess is being levied on demerit goods and certain luxury items.





