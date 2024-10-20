Rajasthan's Jhalana Leopard Reserve Welcomes Three Cubs

Jaipur: In a cherishing moment for wildlife enthusiasts, a female leopard, Flora, of Jhalana Leopard Reserve in Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan, has given birth to three cubs. The big cat with three offspring was spotted near the water tank of the reserve. DFO Jagdish Gupta has ordered for increased monitoring of the mother and the newborns.

Gupta said the sighting of the little cubs in Jhalana has fuelled excitement among tourists, officials of the wildlife department and wildlife lovers. Earlier, two cubs were seen with another female leopard, Sharmilee. The wildlife count is constantly increasing in Jhalana Leopard Reserve.

Tourists are also thrilled to see the wonderful view of Jhalana forest in the middle of Jaipur. Since the sighting of the cubs, the forest department has been keeping a special vigil on Flora and her newborns. Earlier, female leopards--Sharmilee, Jalebi, L K--have been seen with six cubs. A female leopard keeps her newborns hidden for two-three months. More leopard cubs are expected to be sighed in the reserve, said Gupta.

Expressing happiness over the arrival of new cubs, wildlife enthusiasts said tourism will also get a boost with the increase in the leopard population in Jhalana. Currently, Jhalna hosts more than 40 leopards which attracts tourists from afar. The beauty of the forest and the sighting of leopards here remain the centre of tourist attraction. Jhalana is also the repository of many bird species- a birdwatchers' paradise.

