Good News For EPFO Members: Auto-Settlement Limit For Advance Claims Hiked By 400 Percent

Hyderabad: In a pleasing development for members of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation, the EPFO has enhanced the auto-settlement limit for advance claims from existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs. The move is expected to help lakhs of EPFO members receive funds faster, especially in times of urgent need.

Earlier the EPFO had first introduced auto-settlement of advance claims during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide quick financial assistance to members. Since then the facility has been extended to cover advance claims for illness, education, marriage, and housing purposes. These claims are processed automatically by the system without any human involvement, ensuring quick turnaround and transparency.

According to a spokesperson, in the financial year 2024–25, EPFO achieved a significant milestone by successfully processing a record 2.34 crore advance claims through auto-settlement, reflecting a sharp increase of 161% over the previous year. Notably, 59% of all advance claims in 2024–25 were settled through the auto mode.

Continuing this upward trajectory, in the first two and a half months of FY 2025–26, EPFO has already auto-settled 76.52 lakh claims, constituting around 70% of all advance claims settled so far. This growth highlights EPFO’s strong focus on automation and delivering faster, more efficient services to its members.

With the elevated limit of ₹5 lakhs, additional advance claims will now qualify for auto-settlement, leading to their processing within three days of submission. This enhanced limit and faster access to funds will help members get timely financial support when they need it the most.

This step is part of EPFO’s broader push to improve service delivery by using technology. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to enhance ease of access for EPFO members, it is underscored that the organization will continue to leverage technology and process simplification to ensure a seamless and efficient service experience. These reforms have not only accelerated the claim settlement process but have also contributed to minimizing member grievances, further enhancing ease of living for the member.