Gold Worth Rs 8 Crore Seized Ahead of Raipur South Assemby Byelection

Raipur: In a significant operation ahead of the Raipur South Assembly bypoll, which is scheduled for November, authorities seized 12.8 kg of gold worth Rs 8 crore from the Bhatgaon Inter-State Bus Stand. This operation highlights the heightened vigilance of law enforcement during the election period, as both the Election Commission and police teams are actively enforcing the code of conduct.

The gold was found on Friday morning during routine checks conducted by police officers inspecting buses at the bus stand. The specific bus in question had just arrived from Bastar when officers found a huge quantity of gold, which consisted of rings, mangalsutra, bracelets, bangles, earrings, lockets and chains.

Lingaraj Nayak, a resident of Telibandha, Hitesh Tandi from BSUP Colony and Shubham Patro from Boria Khurd have been detained in connection with the seizure. During questioning, the detainees failed to produce valid documents to prove the ownership or legality of the gold, raising suspicions about its origin.