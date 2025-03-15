Gold Smuggling Case: Assaulted, Slapped 10-15 Times By DRI Officials, Says Ranya Rao In 'Letter' To ADG

Bengaluru: In a twist to the gold smuggling case, Kannada actor Ranya Rao, accused the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) of falsely implicating her in the case and no gold bars were recovered from her as claimed by the DRI officials.

Ranya Rao purportedly wrote a letter to the Additional Director of General of DRI through the Chief Superintendent of Parappana Agrahara prison on March 7 accusing DRI officials of physically assaulting her to sign typed and blank papers running several pages.

"I am innocent (of the offence) and have been falsely implicated. No Mahazar as is being stated was ever done nor anything recovered from me. Some persons from Delhi who stated to be officers clearly wanted to protect some other passengers and have falsely implicated me," she said in the letter.

The actor, a step-daughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested by DRI officials at the Bengaluru International Airport while she was allegedly smuggling Rs 12 crore worth gold bars from Dubai.

Ranya alleged that she was physically assaulted, denied food and was forced to sign blank documents running several pages. "From the moment of my apprehension until I was presented in court, I was physically assaulted, slapped 10-15 times by officers who I can identify. Despite repeated assaults, I refused to sign the statements they prepared," the actress said.

"Under immense pressure and physical assault, I was forced to sign 5-60 typed pages and around 40 blank pages prepared by DRI officers," she alleged.