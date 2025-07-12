Gold Smuggling A Government-sponsored Corruption; NDA Will Come To Power In Kerala In 2026: Amit Shah

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that gold smuggling in Kerala was a “government-sponsored corruption”.
Shah, who kickstarted the BJP's campaign for the 2025 local body polls in the states, from Putharikandam Maidan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Shah, who began his speech by apologizing for not being able to speak in Malayalam, accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) of having a long history of corruption while referring to Exalogic, Life Mission, Cooperative Bank, K-Phone and PPE kit “scams”.
Shah alleged that the Congress was “also not behind in terms of corruption” while making corruption allegations in the Palarivattom bridge. He also claimed that the BJP government, which has been in power at the Centre for almost 12 years, had not faced any corruption charges so far.
Shah said that a developed Kerala was “not possible without the BJP”. He said that he had been visiting Kerala for the last 12 years and had a “thorough understanding of Kerala's politics”. The Home Minister added that the BJP had a “great future in Kerala and the inauguration of the new state committee office is the beginning of the formation of the NDA government in Kerala”. The BJP office, he said, was “similar to a temple”.
He emphasized that the goal of a developed India can be achieved only if development is implemented in the southern Indian states as well.
Saying that both the CPM and the BJP were cadre-based parties, Shah said, “The goal of the CPM is cadre development, and for the BJP, the development of the country is more important than the development of the cadre system”.
Strong stand against terrorism
Shah alleged that by using violence, corruption, appeasement and vote bank politics, the LDF and UDF had turned Kerala into a “haven for anti-nationals”. He claimed that the central government had curbed the “flourishing politics of religious extremism”. He said that even after the PFI was banned, their presence was felt in Kerala, and that the Modi government had arrested PFI members inside and outside Kerala.
He said that the BJP had taken a strong stand against terrorism and that Naxalism will be eradicated from the country by March 2026.
Shah said that the BJP will contest the local body elections in about 21,000 wards. He expressed confidence that the BJP will make progress in the local body elections by securing more than 25 percent of the votes.
