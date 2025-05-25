Gold Nanoparticles Effective In Fighting Bacterial Infection: Shows Research by MP Professor

Sagar: The allure of gold has attracted poets, scientists and chemists for centuries. Even today, it is as valuable as in the hoary past. Not only in terms of value, but the yellow metal has immense importance in scientific research. The research on the microscopic particles of gold by Professor KB Joshi of the chemistry department in Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh has earned plaudits from scientific journals of Asia and Europe.

After years of research, he designed a nanostructure using the microplastic gold particles. The research showed that gold does not harm our body, and the nanostructure can be effective in fighting bacterial infections. "If we can use gold nanoparticles to make our lives beneficial in some way, then what can be healthier. Because gold does not cause any harm to our body. If it enters our body in the form of a nanoparticle, then it destroys toxic species like bacteria. We have done this research with Dr Siddharth Chopra, a microscopist at the CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow. Narayan Swain, Dr Ramesh Singh, Anand and Shruti have collaborated in the research," Joshi said.

The findings of the research. (ETV Bharat)

"We have succeeded in this research by following a simple and effective strategy. In bacterial infections, we and our fellow scientists have developed a new series of hybrid nanostructures by combining short peptide amphiphiles (molecules that have the property of attraction from water and repulsion from water) with gold particles. In this, the natural self-assembly ability of short peptide amphiphiles and the antimicrobial properties of gold have been used. These peptides automatically form beta-sheet nanostructures. When gold ions are mixed with these structures and kept in sunlight for a while, they get absorbed in the form of gold nanoparticles and form extremely stable nanostructures," Joshi elaborated.

According to Joshi said the nanostructure shows impressive antimicrobial potential against bacteria like Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which are resistant to antibiotics and are capable of causing serious infections.

"Spectroscopic and microscopic analysis have confirmed the successful combination of gold nanoparticles in peptide structures. This peptide gold hybrid is a game changer in nanomedicine. It not only shows the power of self-assembled biomolecules and precious metals, but also shows how free and renewable resources like solar energy can be used. Continuous research like this can make antibiotic resistance a thing of the past," he added.

The details of the research were published with the title HOT TOPIC: GOLD in Chemistry-An Asian Journal by the Asian Chemical Editorial Society (ACES) in collaboration with the German Chemical Society (GDCh), Chemistry Europe and the Federation of Asian Chemical Societies (FACS). The selection was done by Chemistry Europe, which represents 16 chemistry institutes of 15 European countries.

Dr Hari Singh Gour Vishwavidyalaya in Sagar. (ETV Bharat)

"If this research is seen in terms of human health, then it can work in two ways — it can work endogenously (inside the body) and exogenously (outside the body). If we talk about the endogenous form, then we will use it as a targeted drug delivery system, which will mainly deliver the microscopic particles of gold to the infected area. Because it has been prepared in such a way that it reaches the infected area directly and works as a bacteria-resistant. In the exogenous form, the application of this molecule in the infected area on the skin doesn't lead to any side effects. If we use it as an ointment, it will work better," Joshi said.