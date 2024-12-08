ETV Bharat / bharat

Gold, Phones, Cash Stolen: Thieves Had A Field Day During Mahayuti Swearing-In Ceremony

During the Mahayuti government's swearing-in at Azad Maidan on December 5, gold chains, phones and cash worth Rs 12 lakh were stolen.

A police officer said on Sunday that gold chains, mobile phones and cash, cumulatively valued at Rs 12 lakh, were stolen during the Mahayuti government's swearing-in ceremony at the sprawling Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on December 5.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis during his swearing-in ceremony, in Mumbai, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Mumbai: Thieves had a field day when the MLAs were busy during the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, the police said. A police officer said on Sunday that gold chains, mobile phones and cash all worth Rs 12 lakh were stolen during the Mahayuti government's swearing-in ceremony. He further stated that FIRs have been registered against unidentified persons and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the Azad Maidan Police Station officer said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers. The ceremony was a grand affair with creme de la creme of industry, films and politics were present, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed at the venue and the premises to provide foolproof security as the VVIPS and VIPs had come to witness the swearing-in ceremony. "The thieves, who made off with gold chains, mobile phones, and wallets, took advantage of the crowd exiting through gate number two. Both local police and Crime Branch personnel are actively working to track down the culprits. The CCTV footage is being examined, but no arrests have been made so far," said the police officer.

Mumbai: Thieves had a field day when the MLAs were busy during the swearing-in ceremony of the Mahayuti government at Azad Maidan in South Mumbai, the police said. A police officer said on Sunday that gold chains, mobile phones and cash all worth Rs 12 lakh were stolen during the Mahayuti government's swearing-in ceremony. He further stated that FIRs have been registered against unidentified persons and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, the Azad Maidan Police Station officer said.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief ministers. The ceremony was a grand affair with creme de la creme of industry, films and politics were present, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed at the venue and the premises to provide foolproof security as the VVIPS and VIPs had come to witness the swearing-in ceremony. "The thieves, who made off with gold chains, mobile phones, and wallets, took advantage of the crowd exiting through gate number two. Both local police and Crime Branch personnel are actively working to track down the culprits. The CCTV footage is being examined, but no arrests have been made so far," said the police officer.

Last Updated : 1 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHAYUTI SWEARING IN CEREMONYGOLD CHAINS PHONES STOLENAZAD MAIDAN IN MUMBAIDEVENDRA FADNAVIS SWORN IN AS CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.