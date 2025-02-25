ETV Bharat / bharat

Golconda Fort, Charminar Among Top 10 Most-Visited Tourist Spots In ASI List

Hyderabad: Golconda Fort and Charminar, the iconic landmarks of the city bearing the vestiges of the Nizams, are among India's top 10 most-visited historical sites, according to the latest report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

In the ASI's 2023-24 data Golconda Fort ranks sixth, while Charminar secures the ninth spot in the list of most-visited monuments by domestic tourists. Leading the list was the timeless Taj Mahal in Agra, which welcomed an impressive 61 lakh visitors.

Hyderabad’s Tourism Bounces Back Post-Covid-19

The footfalls mark a significant milestone for Telangana's tourism industry, which has seen a remarkable 30 per cent growth since the Covid-19 pandemic. Hyderabad's blend of rich history and mouthwatering cuisine coupled with modern infrastructure have played a crucial role in drawing tourists back to its cultural hubs.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Golconda Fort registered 16.08 lakh visitors, up from 15.27 lakh in 2022-23, an increase of over 80,000 visitors. The iconic Charminar witnessed a sharp rise, attracting 12.9 lakh visitors compared to 9.29 lakh in the previous year, a surge of 3.6 lakh.