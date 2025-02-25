Golconda Fort, Charminar Among Top 10 Most-Visited Tourist Spots In ASI List

Hyderabad: Golconda Fort and Charminar, the iconic landmarks of the city bearing the vestiges of the Nizams, are among India's top 10 most-visited historical sites, according to the latest report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
In the ASI's 2023-24 data Golconda Fort ranks sixth, while Charminar secures the ninth spot in the list of most-visited monuments by domestic tourists. Leading the list was the timeless Taj Mahal in Agra, which welcomed an impressive 61 lakh visitors.
Hyderabad’s Tourism Bounces Back Post-Covid-19
The footfalls mark a significant milestone for Telangana's tourism industry, which has seen a remarkable 30 per cent growth since the Covid-19 pandemic. Hyderabad's blend of rich history and mouthwatering cuisine coupled with modern infrastructure have played a crucial role in drawing tourists back to its cultural hubs.
In the fiscal year 2023-24, Golconda Fort registered 16.08 lakh visitors, up from 15.27 lakh in 2022-23, an increase of over 80,000 visitors. The iconic Charminar witnessed a sharp rise, attracting 12.9 lakh visitors compared to 9.29 lakh in the previous year, a surge of 3.6 lakh.
Combined, the two historical sites drew over 28 lakh domestic tourists, reflecting Hyderabad’s growing appeal as a major cultural and historical destination.
A Testament to Timeless Allure
The resurgence in tourism highlights Hyderabad's enduring charm. While Golconda Fort stands as a testament to the city's royal legacy and military architecture, Charminar continues to be the heartbeat of Hyderabad, surrounded by bustling bazaars and palatable street food.
With rising tourist numbers and renewed interest in its historical treasures, Hyderabad reaffirms its place on India's cultural map, offering a perfect blend of ancient and modern traditions.
