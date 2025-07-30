Gokulnagar Primary School Faces Multi-grade Teaching Challenges: Five Classes Squeezed Into One

Korba: Chhattisgarh: Out of a total of 2226 primary schools in Korba in Chhattisgarh, nearly 645 schools are in a dilapidated condition. According to a survey carried out in 2024 by the state education department the class rooms in these 645 primary schools are in a run-down condition and not suitable for holding proper classes.

Though repairs were taken up in these schools under the School Jatan Yojana, many of these are still lacking the basic infrastructure for studies. In some schools there are not adequate rooms and space to accommodate all students while in some the classrooms have broken down and are in a state of total disrepair. The demand for renovation could not be met in many of these schools. The demand for more class rooms is not fulfilled.

The roofs of some schools are leaking during the rainy season. But even here the repairs have not been done. The children studying in the schools have to suffer the consequences. Especially the conditions of primary level schools are pathetic. There is not even the post of peon in these schools forcing teachers to carry out non-teaching responsibilities.

ETV Bharat visited Gokulnagar Primary School which in my ways captures the misery the school children are facing in many such primary schools. In Gokulnagar, students from the fifth standard to the first are forced to huddle together in one class room. Children at first, second, third and fourth and fifth standards study their textbooks sitting in the single room class. It may sound strange but this is the truth.

Korba is one of the largest administrative districts of Chhattisgarh and now forms part of Bilaspur. Korba is one of the industrial areas of Chhattisgarh with a number of thermal power plants.

But when it comes to the primary schools the conditions in many are pitiable. Gokulnagar Primary School does not have rooms for separate Repairs were also done under the School Jatan Yojana. classes. Though the school has three class rooms, only one out of the three is usable for studies. One of the three rooms is highly dilapidated making it not fit for use, another class room is used as a store room. This has forced students from standard one to fifth to squeeze into one room.

Teachers call it a ‘multi-class’ class room. That means many classes in one class. Generally, the attendance of children is less during the rainy seasons. In such a scenario, the one room class takes care of the need. All the children from class 1 to 5 are seated together in the same room and a single teacher gives the lessons to all the five classes simultaneously.

Currently the number of children enrolled in the school is 83. But last year the number of children was 100. Principal Rajni Patil Joshi says that the admission process will continue till September by which time the enrolment is expected to reach 100.

The principal says that after September the number of children increases. Then the second room in the school, which is currently the staff room, is also used for classes. So that 100 children do not have to sit in one room.

“But there is a problem in teaching all five at a time, we have already informed the higher authorities," say teachers. Teachers also admit that it is not possible to teach all the five classes together as per the time table. When one class is studying in one room, the children of the other class either sit quietly in the same room or are given some work to be busy.

But these conditions cannot ensure quality education. The conditions of the school's kitchen shed or the toilet used by the children are not satisfactory, either.

“It is difficult to maintain the school timetable. We have informed the higher authorities about all these conditions. We hope that soon we will get additional rooms so that children can sit separately and take their lessons,” says Rajni Patil Joshi, Principal, Gokulnagar Primary School.