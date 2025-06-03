ETV Bharat / bharat

Gogoi Takes Charge Of Assam Congress Amid Strong Support From Party Leaders

Guwahati: Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday officially assumed the role of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, succeeding Bhupen Bora. The event, which took place at Rajeev Bhawan in Guwahati, was marked by a grand reception and celebrations.

Before taking office, Gogoi visited the renowned Kamakhya Temple to perform prayers and seek blessings. Speaking to the media after the ceremony, he expressed his gratitude towards Bora for his unwavering dedication to the party and for taking bold decisions during his tenure, including breaking ties with AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) during critical times.

Gogoi emphasised that although he was taking over the presidency, the core ideals of the party would remain the same. He reiterated the party's commitment to equal rights and justice for all, and thanked the leadership for inspiration and support in the past few days. "We will move forward together with the same old ideals, as we continue to work for the people of Assam. I take this role with humility and a deep sense of responsibility," he said.

In his farewell speech, Bora thanked party workers and leaders for their cooperation during his term as president. He noted that the central leadership had informed him of his departure on May 15, and he had been awaiting this moment to formally hand over the reins to Gogoi.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by Congress, Bora said he would continue to support Gogoi in every possible way. "I hope to contribute my best towards fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of Assam under Gaurav's leadership," he added. Bora also used the opportunity to apologise for any unintentional mistakes made during his leadership and asked for forgiveness from the party workers and the people.