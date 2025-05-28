Gogoi Calls Assam CM's Pakistan Connection Allegations C-Grade Flop Film; Sarma Retorts

Guwahati: Following a series of allegations levelled by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of having close ties with Pakistan, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi called the claims the claims politically motivated and baseless.

The newly appointed president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday said at a press conference in New Delhi that Sarma and the BJP were engaged in a targeted smear campaign resembling a "C-grade flop Bollywood movie." Sarma had said that he would make explosive revelations about Gogoi's alleged Pakistan links on September 10. Mocking the claim, Gogoi said, "They have turned this into a C-grade Bollywood film with a release date. But it's destined to be a flop."

Gogoi confirmed that he visited Pakistan in 2013 following his marriage, before being elected to the Lok Sabha and clarified that the trip was personal. He also acknowledged that his wife, Elizabeth Colburn, had worked in Pakistan for about a year in 2011 as part of an international NGO project focused on South-West Asia.

"Around 13-14 years ago, in 2011, my wife worked on an international project in South-West Asia that required her to be in Pakistan for about a year. After that, she returned to India and continued her work here for nearly two and a half years. In 2015, she joined another international NGO," said Gogoi.

Defending his visit to Pakistan, Gogoi said, "I have known my wife since 2010. In 2013, before I was elected to Parliament and after our marriage, I accompanied her on a private trip to Pakistan."

He also responded to criticism on the citizenship of his children. Gogoi admitted that both his children hold British citizenship and explained that the decision was made during the Covid-19 pandemic, based on health concerns and logistical necessities. "My daughter was born in England during Covid-19 while my wife was residing there. Though my son had an Indian passport, we ensured both children could stay with their mother during that time. This was a family decision," Gogoi explained.

Reacting strongly to the BJP's allegations, Gogoi posed a counter-question to Sarma, "If my wife and I had committed any illegality 12-13 years ago, what were the central investigative agencies doing all this time? The government knows how thoroughly anyone who crosses borders is investigated. Why bring it up now?"

He also pointed out the political timing of these allegations, just a year ahead of the assembly elections in Assam, alleging that the BJP's attack aimed to sow doubt in the minds of the Congress leadership. "My biodata is in public. With only a year left for state elections, they intended to create suspicion within our national leadership. But our leaders have seen through that," he said.

Sarma on social media responded to Gogoi's remarks with serious accusations, saying Although Gogoi has admitted to visiting Pakistan, this is just the beginning, not the end and what lies ahead is far more serious.

Sarma claimed that the state government holds credible information and documents showing Gogoi maintains close ties with Pakistani agencies. "The Government of Assam, committed to transparency and accountability, will make everything public on 10th September, once the Special Investigation Team (SIT) concludes its comprehensive inquiry. The people of Assam and the nation deserve the truth — and they shall have it, in full," he shared on X.

Sarma described the deputy leader of the Lok Sabha as a "dangerous and compromised individual" for the country's public life and launched a sharp attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi. "But the people will also not forget - nor forgive - the Congress party and Shri Rahul Gandhi for deliberately promoting such a dangerous and compromised individual into the public life of our country," he added.