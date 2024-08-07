ETV Bharat / bharat

'God Knows… Do Some Scientific Investigation': SC To ED In Money Laundering Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the agency should focus on the quality of prosecution and evidence, against the backdrop of low conviction rates in money laundering cases.

On Tuesday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 5,297 cases were lodged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED between 2014 and 2024 while conviction was secured in 40 cases.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Surya Kant, citing the Centre’s statement in Parliament, said the central agency should do some scientific investigation to increase the conviction rate.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan, made this observation while hearing a bail plea filed by a Chhattisgarh-based businessman, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case involving illegal levy on coal transportation.

The bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, that the central agency needs to concentrate on the quality of prosecution and evidence. "All the cases where you are satisfied that a prima facie case is made out, you need to establish those cases in the court," said the bench.