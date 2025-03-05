ETV Bharat / bharat

Goal Is To Make India Developed Nation Before 2050: Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said "our national goal" is to make India a developed country before the end of the first half of this century.

In her concluding remarks at the two-day Visitors Conference held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she also said that to achieve this goal, all stakeholders of the educational institutions and students would have to move forward with a global mindset.

She said young students would make a more effective identity for themselves in the 21st century world with the strengthening of internationalisation efforts and collaborations.

The President said the availability of excellent education in the higher learning institutions would decrease the tendency to study abroad and the country's young talent would be better utilised in nation building.

"Our national goal is to make India a developed country before the end of the first half of this century," she said.

The conference deliberated on the following themes: Flexibility in academic courses, Credit Sharing and Credit Transfer with multiple entry and exit options, Internationalisation efforts and collaboration.