ETV Bharat / bharat

Goa Welcomes First Chartered Flight From Iran

Panaji: The first chartered flight from Iran has arrived in Goa, marking yet another milestone in the coastal state's growing appeal as an international tourist destination, a tourism department official said.

The flight, operated by Qeshm Air from Iran, landed at Dabolim airport (in South Goa) at 6.30 pm on Wednesday, bringing 140 tourists to the state, the official said in a release.

This chartered flight arrival highlights the increasing interest among international travellers in exploring Goa's rich cultural heritage, diverse traditions, and vibrant culinary offerings, the tourism department said.