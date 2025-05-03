ETV Bharat / bharat

PMO Monitoring Goa Stampede Situation, Says BJP; Oppn Condoles Deaths, Demands Probe

Panaji: The BJP's Goa unit president, Damodar Naik, on Saturday said the Prime Minister's Office is personally monitoring the situation post the stampede at a temple, in which six people lost their lives.

The opposition Congress condoled the incident, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) demanded that the government order a probe to fix the responsibility for the stampede and take necessary action.

As many as six persons have died, and several sustained injuries after a stampede broke out during the annual festival at Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao village of North Goa in the wee hours of the day.

Talking to reporters outside the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here, Naik said six people admitted at the facility were in critical condition.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to take stock of the situation. "The PMO is personally monitoring the situation in Goa. The centre has assured all possible help for the state," the BJP leader said.

The opposition Congress condoled the incident and said medical and financial assistance should be provided to the victims.